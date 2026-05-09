Japan local govts recover phosphorus from sewage sludge

Phosphorus, essential for crop cultivation, is imported almost entirely from abroad. Supply disruptions triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 prompted the central government to promote fertiliser production from sewage sludge as part of efforts to strengthen food security.



Eight prefectural and municipal governments nationwide had 11 facilities to recover phosphorus from sewage sludge at the end of fiscal 2025, according to the infrastructure ministry.

Of the eight, Tokyo began operating a recovery system in January 2024 at its Sunamachi Water Reclamation Centre in Koto Ward.

The Japanese capital tested vegetable cultivation using fertiliser derived from recycled phosphorus. Its effects were "comparable" to those of conventional fertiliser, a metropolitan government official said.