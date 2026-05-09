Thailand’s Most Unique Pad Thai!? & Legendary Song Wat Dumplings

In this episode:

📍 Agar Raga: From the old world to the new! We’re heading to Agar Raga to witness the future of Thai food. Forget everything you know about Pad Thai—here, it’s made from Agar, creating a jelly-like noodle texture that’s as much a work of art as it is a meal. 🍜🧪



📍 Gu Long Bao: We’re joining the queue at the legendary 100-year-old artisan bun shop that’s gone completely viral. See how they craft their famous handmade "Gu Long Bao" using recipes passed down through generations.



If you’re a foodie looking for the best hidden gems in Bangkok or an expat wanting to rediscover the city’s heritage with a modern twist, this guide is for you!