Toyota projects third annual profit decline amid Middle East strain

Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday (May 8) it expects net profit to decline for a third straight year in the current business year, citing a tougher operating climate linked to the worsening situation in the Middle East.

For fiscal 2026, which began in April, Japan’s leading carmaker forecast consolidated net profit of 3 trillion yen, a 22 per cent drop from the previous year. Operating profit is also projected at 3 trillion yen, down 20.3 per cent, while sales are expected to edge up 0.6 per cent to 51 trillion yen.

The company said the Middle East situation, together with higher material costs and related pressures, is likely to cut profit by 670 billion yen this year. It also expects higher US tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration to continue weighing on earnings.

Toyota President Kenta Kon, who assumed the post last month, told an online press briefing that the company has been pursuing cost reductions and productivity improvements. He also signalled that Toyota would maintain investment aimed at growth despite the difficult conditions.