Sony expects record profit as entertainment businesses drive growth

Sony Group Corp. said on Friday (May 8) that it expects group net profit to reach a record high in fiscal 2026, which began in April, as its games and other entertainment businesses continue to perform strongly.

The Japanese technology and entertainment conglomerate forecast net profit of 1.16 trillion yen for the year, a 12.5 per cent increase from fiscal 2025.

Operating profit for the current fiscal year is projected to climb 10.5 per cent to 1.6 trillion yen, although consolidated sales are expected to slip 1.4 per cent to 12.3 trillion yen.

Sony said its core games division is being supported by strong software sales, while its film business is also helping earnings. Its semiconductor operation is benefiting from firm demand for image sensors used in digital cameras.