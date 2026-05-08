Myanmar ranked sixth in global disaster risk index for 2025

Myanmar has been placed sixth in the World Risk Index 2025, Vice President U Nyo Saw said at a ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw on May 5 to mark the 80th anniversary of Myanmar Fire Brigade Day.
Speaking at the event, the Vice President said the index evaluates countries according to their exposure and vulnerability to disasters linked to climate change and environmental degradation, along with their capacity to adjust in areas such as the economy and society.
He said Myanmar’s sixth-place ranking underlined the importance of the fire service’s four main duties: fire safety, natural disaster prevention, search and rescue, and public service.
U Nyo Saw also referred to a series of severe disasters that have struck Myanmar in recent years.
These included Cyclone Mocha in May 2023, Typhoon Yagi in September 2024, storms that formed in the Bay of Bengal, and the strong Mandalay earthquake on March 28, 2025, all of which caused heavy loss of life and widespread damage.
He said the State Government, the fire brigade, the Tatmadaw, the Myanmar Police Force, related departments and social organisations had cooperated effectively in response, rescue and rehabilitation efforts before, during and after those disasters.
On the Mandalay earthquake, the Vice President said firefighters worked alongside the Tatmadaw, the Myanmar Police Force and social organisations to save 653 people and recover 882 bodies.
With support from international search and rescue teams, they also rescued eight more survivors and recovered 203 bodies in challenging conditions.
U Nyo Saw said Myanmar’s search and rescue efforts had earned recognition and respect from international rescue organisations, adding that the country’s operations had reached international standards.
The World Risk Index 2025 report, which focuses mainly on flood risk, ranked the Philippines first because of its high vulnerability.
It was followed by Indonesia, India, Colombia, Mexico and Myanmar.