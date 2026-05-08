Myanmar ranked sixth in global disaster risk index for 2025

Myanmar has been placed sixth in the World Risk Index 2025, Vice President U Nyo Saw said at a ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw on May 5 to mark the 80th anniversary of Myanmar Fire Brigade Day.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President said the index evaluates countries according to their exposure and vulnerability to disasters linked to climate change and environmental degradation, along with their capacity to adjust in areas such as the economy and society.

He said Myanmar’s sixth-place ranking underlined the importance of the fire service’s four main duties: fire safety, natural disaster prevention, search and rescue, and public service.

U Nyo Saw also referred to a series of severe disasters that have struck Myanmar in recent years.

These included Cyclone Mocha in May 2023, Typhoon Yagi in September 2024, storms that formed in the Bay of Bengal, and the strong Mandalay earthquake on March 28, 2025, all of which caused heavy loss of life and widespread damage.