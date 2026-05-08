Two workers critically injured as Laem Chabang structure collapses

At 3.30pm on Friday (May 8), police at Nong Kham Police Station were alerted to a structural collapse that had left two people seriously injured. The incident occurred inside Fuchitex Auto Interior in Nong Kham subdistrict, Sriracha district, Chonburi province.
Police coordinated with Sawang Prateep Sriracha rescue workers, who rushed to the scene to inspect the area and provide urgent assistance.
At the site, rescue workers found two injured men, whose names were not yet known, lying unconscious inside the construction area. They were given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital, as their conditions were described as critical.
An initial inspection found that the collapse occurred at a roof structure being added to the building. The two workers were working at the site when the roof structure gave way and fell, striking them and leaving them seriously injured.
The incident took place behind an automotive interior parts factory, where a new warehouse was being prepared for construction. A steel frame for the warehouse was found to have collapsed onto two vehicles.
One was a black Haval car with a Bangkok registration, while the other was a white MG pickup truck whose registration number was not known.
A witness said the incident happened while people were inspecting the construction work. Strong winds reportedly blew under the structure, lifting it and causing it to tilt before collapsing in a domino-like manner.
The two injured workers were underneath the structure at the time and were struck by the falling steel frame. Four people were in the area when the collapse occurred, but the other two managed to jump clear of the falling structure and narrowly escaped injury.