Two workers critically injured as Laem Chabang structure collapses

At 3.30pm on Friday (May 8), police at Nong Kham Police Station were alerted to a structural collapse that had left two people seriously injured. The incident occurred inside Fuchitex Auto Interior in Nong Kham subdistrict, Sriracha district, Chonburi province.

Police coordinated with Sawang Prateep Sriracha rescue workers, who rushed to the scene to inspect the area and provide urgent assistance.

At the site, rescue workers found two injured men, whose names were not yet known, lying unconscious inside the construction area. They were given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital, as their conditions were described as critical.