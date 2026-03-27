One year on, no accountability in 2.1bn-baht audit office collapse

Nearly one year after the collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building, worth 2.136 billion baht, no individuals or organisations have been held accountable, despite extensive investigations pointing to serious flaws in design and construction.

The incident, which occurred while the building was nearing completion, caused multiple injuries and fatalities after the structure gave way during an earthquake. Findings from several investigations have consistently indicated multiple failures, including the possible use of substandard construction materials.

The project has drawn attention to China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd., part of the China Railway (CREC) group, which served as the main contractor in a joint venture with Italian-Thai Development Plc (ITD). The joint venture has undertaken numerous large-scale construction projects in Thailand worth tens of billions of baht.





Investigations have revealed that the CREC network in Thailand includes more than 14 affiliated companies, with Thai nationals serving as directors and shareholders, and participating in multiple state procurement contracts. Authorities, including the Commerce Ministry and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), have used this information to expand their probes.