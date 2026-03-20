SAO releases one-year report on building collapse, cites four main causes

The State Audit Office of the Kingdom of Thailand (SAO) released, on March 20, 2026, a progress report on the collapse of the new SAO office building, which was under construction when earthquake tremors struck.
It summarised the findings of the fact-finding committee in three groups: state agencies and the administrative sector, academic institutions and scholars, and professional regulatory organisations, as well as the building inspection results from four engineering institutions (Chulalongkorn University, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang, Kasetsart University, and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi).
The SAO stated that, according to the Prime Minister’s announcement of the inspection findings on June 30, 2025, deficiencies were found in the building’s design and construction methods in four areas, as follows:
The SAO added that the total amount of preliminary compensation and assistance provided by state agencies came to THB129.86 million.
At the same time, legal proceedings have been divided into four parts: