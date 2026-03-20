SAO releases one-year report on building collapse, cites four main causes

The State Audit Office of the Kingdom of Thailand (SAO) released, on March 20, 2026, a progress report on the collapse of the new SAO office building, which was under construction when earthquake tremors struck.

It summarised the findings of the fact-finding committee in three groups: state agencies and the administrative sector, academic institutions and scholars, and professional regulatory organisations, as well as the building inspection results from four engineering institutions (Chulalongkorn University, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Ladkrabang, Kasetsart University, and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi).