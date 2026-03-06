Thailand grants 28.4m baht to families of Myanmar workers killed in Bangkok collapse

At the ceremony, the ITD-CREC Joint Venture presented one million baht each to the families of the 12 Myanmar workers who died in the earthquake-induced collapse of the building under construction.

This is the fourth and final time to provide financial assistance to those who have been verified as dead and injured in the incident, and the ITD-CREC Joint Venture has provided financial assistance to seven injured Myanmar workers and 15 dead in the previous three verifications.

At the ceremony, the Myanmar Ambassador expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand said that he visited the scene of the earthquake on the morning of March 29, 2025, after learning that most of the Myanmar workers were involved in the collapse of the building.

In line with the instructions of the Head of State, officials from the Myanmar Embassy and the Labour Attaché Office met with the injured Myanmar workers while they were receiving treatment at the hospital, offered words of encouragement, and provided them with financial assistance and food.