Thailand grants 28.4m baht to families of Myanmar workers killed in Bangkok collapse

Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand U Zaw Zaw Soe attended a ceremony to present humanitarian assistance to the families of those who died in the collapse of the State Audit Office building under construction in Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, due to the earthquake that struck on March 28, 2025, held at the meeting hall of the Thai Bar Council under Royal Patronage on the morning of March 2, 2026.
The ceremony was chaired by President of the Thai Bar Council, and attended by departmental officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Department of Rights and Freedoms Protection, and the Department of Special Investigation, Members of the Thai Bar Council, officials from the Italian-Thai Development PLC (ITD) and China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group Co., Ltd. -CREC Joint Venture, which was responsible for the construction of the building, and family members of those who died in the incident.
At the ceremony, the ITD-CREC Joint Venture presented one million baht each to the families of the 12 Myanmar workers who died in the earthquake-induced collapse of the building under construction.
This is the fourth and final time to provide financial assistance to those who have been verified as dead and injured in the incident, and the ITD-CREC Joint Venture has provided financial assistance to seven injured Myanmar workers and 15 dead in the previous three verifications.
At the ceremony, the Myanmar Ambassador expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.
The Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand said that he visited the scene of the earthquake on the morning of March 29, 2025, after learning that most of the Myanmar workers were involved in the collapse of the building.
In line with the instructions of the Head of State, officials from the Myanmar Embassy and the Labour Attaché Office met with the injured Myanmar workers while they were receiving treatment at the hospital, offered words of encouragement, and provided them with financial assistance and food.
The Myanmar Ambassador said that he had coordinated with Thai departments to ensure that the families of the deceased and injured receive financial assistance and compensation.
He expressed his gratitude to the Thai government for its responsibility, accountability, respect for human rights, and non-discrimination in providing humanitarian assistance to the bereaved families.
He believed that this assistance would not replace the loss of family members, but it would provide some measure of support and comfort to the families.
The Myanmar Embassy will continue to cooperate with Thai government officials based on the existing partnership and friendship between Myanmar and Thailand, the Myanmar Ambassador said.
A committee was established with the approval of the Thai Bar Council to provide compensation to those injured and killed in the earthquake, and the funds were provided based on the verification and approval of the committee.
The Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok and the Labour Attaché Office have been able to coordinate with the relevant committee to provide compensation to Myanmar citizens.
So far, 27 Myanmar workers who died and seven who were injured have been provided with one million baht each for the deceased and 200,000 baht each for the injured, totalling 28.4 million baht.
Eleven Myanmar