Fuel Shortage Fears Spark Long Queues in Myawady Amid Middle East Conflict

Fuel imports from Thailand had already been suspended on February 5, 2025, leading to previous shortages in the border town.
Supplies were later transported domestically and distributed through official fuel stations and small-scale vendors, causing prices to fall to around 4,000 kyats per litre.
However, in early 2026, authorities cracked down on roadside fuel sales, which led to rising prices.
With the renewed Middle East conflict, residents rushed to major fuel stations starting March 3, fearing another disruption in supply.
Due to the surge in demand, fuel sales have been limited to 10,000 kyats per motorcycle and 30,000 kyats per car.
A motorcycle taxi driver queuing at a PTT fuel station on Bayint Naung Road said he had been waiting since early morning and was only allowed to buy fuel worth 10,000 kyats.
He added that he did not even know the price per litre and was simply taking whatever amount he could get.
Previously, Myawady relied on electricity from Thailand.
During the administration of the National League for Democracy (NLD), Thai electricity was cut off and replaced with domestic power.
After 2021, however, the town’s substation was destroyed, leading to widespread blackouts, and residents have since relied mainly on solar power.
Local sources say this is the second fuel shortage Myawady has faced due to the Middle East crisis, leaving residents struggling once again.
Eleven Myanmar