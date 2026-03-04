Fuel Shortage Fears Spark Long Queues in Myawady Amid Middle East Conflict

Fuel imports from Thailand had already been suspended on February 5, 2025, leading to previous shortages in the border town.

Supplies were later transported domestically and distributed through official fuel stations and small-scale vendors, causing prices to fall to around 4,000 kyats per litre.

However, in early 2026, authorities cracked down on roadside fuel sales, which led to rising prices.

With the renewed Middle East conflict, residents rushed to major fuel stations starting March 3, fearing another disruption in supply.