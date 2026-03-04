Vietnam targets durian exports of US$1 billion in Q1

Vietnam’s durian exports are expected to hit the US$1 billion mark by the end of the first quarter, following a surge in the fruit’s exports at the start of the year, according to the Vietnam Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Durian exports in January exceeded US$117.22 million, marking a growth of approximately 275 per cent year-on-year. This strong surge accounted for over 18 per cent of the country’s total fruit and vegetable exports, according to Vietnam Customs.

The agency anticipated that durian exports could hit the US$1 billion mark by Q1 if customs clearance at northern border gates remains favourable.