Thailand faces tougher durian export competition in China, ministry warns

The Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) has warned Thai durian exporters to improve product quality to meet China’s strict safety rules and intensifying competition from regional rivals.

OAE secretary-general Piraphan Khorthong said Thai exporters face stronger competition from durian producers in Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Cambodia, alongside tighter Chinese screening requirements.

Piraphan said China would rigorously test durians for prohibited substances and contamination, including Basic Yellow 2 dye and cadmium.