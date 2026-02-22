US Section 122 duty: which goods are exempt from the new surcharge

Ahead of the new Section 122 import surcharge taking effect on February 24, 2026, the White House has issued a list of goods that will not be subject to the duty, including critical minerals, energy products, pharmaceuticals, certain electronics and vehicles, as well as USMCA-compliant goods from Canada and Mexico.
According to the White House fact sheet and proclamation, exemptions include:
The proclamation also includes a narrow in-transit carve-out for goods that were loaded onto a vessel and in transit before 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on February 24, 2026, and then entered for consumption (or withdrawn from warehouse) before 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on February 28, 2026.
The White House says the exemption coverage is implemented through Annexes I and II and related HTSUS modifications, with further technical implementation to be handled via notice (including in the Federal Register). Exporters should therefore match products by HTS code, not broad descriptions.
The proclamation states the new surcharge is generally in addition to other duties, but it should not apply in addition to Section 232 tariffs—with special handling where Section 232 applies to only part of an import.