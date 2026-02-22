US Section 122 duty: which goods are exempt from the new surcharge

“Goods on the water” exemption window

The proclamation also includes a narrow in-transit carve-out for goods that were loaded onto a vessel and in transit before 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on February 24, 2026, and then entered for consumption (or withdrawn from warehouse) before 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on February 28, 2026.

Why exporters must check HTS codes and annexes

The White House says the exemption coverage is implemented through Annexes I and II and related HTSUS modifications, with further technical implementation to be handled via notice (including in the Federal Register). Exporters should therefore match products by HTS code, not broad descriptions.

Reminder on “stacking” with other tariffs

The proclamation states the new surcharge is generally in addition to other duties, but it should not apply in addition to Section 232 tariffs—with special handling where Section 232 applies to only part of an import.