After court ruling, Trump says US global tariff rate will rise from 10% to 15%

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Trump unveiled a 10% across-the-board tariff on Friday, following the court’s ruling. The decision found he had overstepped his authority when imposing a range of higher rates under an economic emergency law.

The new measures are based on a different, largely untested statute known as Section 122, which permits tariffs of up to 15% but requires congressional approval to keep them in place beyond 150 days. No US president has previously invoked Section 122, and its use could trigger additional legal challenges.

Trade experts and congressional aides have expressed doubt that the Republican-controlled Congress would extend the tariffs, citing polling that shows more Americans blaming duties for higher prices.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump said the increase to 15% would take effect immediately and argued that many countries had been taking advantage of the United States for decades. He also said he would use the 150-day window to pursue other “legally permissible” tariffs.

The administration plans to lean on two other statutes that allow import taxes on particular products or countries, based on investigations tied to national security concerns or alleged unfair trade practices.

The White House said the Section 122 tariffs include exemptions for certain products, including critical minerals, metals and energy products.