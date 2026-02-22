SRT to seek Cabinet approval for three-airport high-speed rail contract changes

The high-speed rail project linking three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao) is a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

The investment contract was signed between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Asia Era One Co., Ltd., in which the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) is the major shareholder, on October 24, 2019, after the company won the tender by proposing the lowest state co-investment request of THB117.226 billion.

After that, the Covid-19 outbreak affected the project as passenger forecasts fell, and the private partner sought compensation.

The Cabinet approved the compensation measures on October 19, 2021, under the government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, and negotiations to amend the contract have continued through the administrations of Srettha Thavisin, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Anutin Charnvirakul.

However, the draft contract amendments have still not been approved.

Overall, the public has missed out on the opportunity to use this high-speed rail line for more than six years.

Anan Phonimdaeng, deputy governor of the State Railway of Thailand and acting governor, spoke after the SRT board meeting on February 18, 2026.

He said the board had acknowledged progress on the three-airport high-speed rail project, and that the SRT has submitted a report seeking approval to revise the project’s underlying principles to the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), ahead of a proposal to the Cabinet.

The Cabinet will be asked to consider amendments to the PPP principles, in line with the earlier resolution of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee.