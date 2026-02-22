Surin scam hub raided after staged fake government offices found

Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Chief of the Army Directorate of Intelligence, in his capacity as head of intelligence at the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre, led a delegation together with Pol Lt Gen Atthasit Sudsanguan, the RTP chief inspector and a representative of the Royal Thai Police, to inspect and collect evidence from a suspected scammer site near the Chong Chom permanent border checkpoint, Kap Choeng district, Surin province on February 21, 2026.
Representatives from the Second Army Area and local units welcomed the team and provided operational support.
Key actions were carried out during the operation, with officials divided into four teams to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the area.
The inspection found the site had previously been used as an operational base for a large-scale scam network.
Officers discovered equipment and documents used to defraud victims, including impersonation of government officials, investment solicitations, and other forms of deception, targeting victims in multiple countries.
They also found staged settings designed to resemble overseas government agencies and financial institutions, intended for use in defrauding victims.
The Royal Thai Army reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate the operation and provide strict security throughout the mission, and said it stands ready to support the Royal Thai Police in collecting evidence for investigations and expanded enforcement against all forms of crime, to strengthen national security and public safety.