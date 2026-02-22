Surin scam hub raided after staged fake government offices found

Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Chief of the Army Directorate of Intelligence, in his capacity as head of intelligence at the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre, led a delegation together with Pol Lt Gen Atthasit Sudsanguan, the RTP chief inspector and a representative of the Royal Thai Police, to inspect and collect evidence from a suspected scammer site near the Chong Chom permanent border checkpoint, Kap Choeng district, Surin province on February 21, 2026.

Representatives from the Second Army Area and local units welcomed the team and provided operational support.