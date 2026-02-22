Surin scam hub raided after staged fake government offices found

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2026

Thai authorities inspected a suspected scam compound near the Chong Chom permanent border checkpoint in Surin, uncovering materials used for impersonation, fake investment pitches and other fraud targeting multiple countries.

  • A joint army and police force raided a large-scale scam operation base in Surin province.
  • The raid uncovered staged settings designed to look like overseas government agencies and financial institutions.
  • These fake offices were used to impersonate officials and defraud victims in multiple countries through various scams.
  • Authorities collected equipment and documents as evidence for further investigation and enforcement against the criminal network.

Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Chief of the Army Directorate of Intelligence, in his capacity as head of intelligence at the Royal Thai Army Operations Centre, led a delegation together with Pol Lt Gen Atthasit Sudsanguan, the RTP chief inspector and a representative of the Royal Thai Police, to inspect and collect evidence from a suspected scammer site near the Chong Chom permanent border checkpoint, Kap Choeng district, Surin province on February 21, 2026.

Representatives from the Second Army Area and local units welcomed the team and provided operational support.

Key actions were carried out during the operation, with officials divided into four teams to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the area.

The inspection found the site had previously been used as an operational base for a large-scale scam network.

Officers discovered equipment and documents used to defraud victims, including impersonation of government officials, investment solicitations, and other forms of deception, targeting victims in multiple countries.

They also found staged settings designed to resemble overseas government agencies and financial institutions, intended for use in defrauding victims.

The Royal Thai Army reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate the operation and provide strict security throughout the mission, and said it stands ready to support the Royal Thai Police in collecting evidence for investigations and expanded enforcement against all forms of crime, to strengthen national security and public safety.

