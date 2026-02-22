Malaysian fishing boat sinks after Thai Navy interception in Thai waters

RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said that on February 20, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC Region 3), under the Third Naval Area Command, was alerted by a fishermen’s network that several foreign fishing vessels had encroached on Thailand’s territorial waters, about eight nautical miles east of Koh Lipe.

He said A Navy patrol boat was ordered to inspect the area.

On arrival, officers found around eight to 10 foreign fishing vessels operating in Thailand’s territorial waters.

Officers identified themselves and ordered the vessels to stop, but the group attempted to flee.