Malaysian fishing boat sinks after Thai Navy interception in Thai waters

RAdm Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said that on February 20, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai-MECC Region 3), under the Third Naval Area Command, was alerted by a fishermen’s network that several foreign fishing vessels had encroached on Thailand’s territorial waters, about eight nautical miles east of Koh Lipe.
He said A Navy patrol boat was ordered to inspect the area.
On arrival, officers found around eight to 10 foreign fishing vessels operating in Thailand’s territorial waters.
Officers identified themselves and ordered the vessels to stop, but the group attempted to flee.
During the interception, one vessel turned towards the patrol boat and appeared to attempt a ramming manoeuvre, which could have endangered personnel and equipment.
Officers therefore decided to fire proportionate warning shots to stop the vessel, enabling them to take control of one fishing boat and three Thai nationals on board.
One person was injured.
The fishing boat later sank after the situation was brought under control.
After the incident, officers provided immediate humanitarian assistance, taking the injured suspect for further treatment at Satun Hospital, Satun Province, and handing the other two suspects over to investigators for legal proceedings.
“I confirm that this operation was carried out in accordance with international law and the principle of proportionality in law enforcement, which is internationally recognised. The aim was to safeguard maritime sovereignty and the safety of our personnel, while prioritising the protection of human life. The Royal Thai Navy will continue strict surveillance and law enforcement in Thai waters to protect marine resources and maintain national maritime security, while also promoting cooperation with neighbouring countries to address illegal fishing sustainably,” the Navy spokesperson said.