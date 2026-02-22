DITP urges Thai exporters to tap Vietnam’s US$268.5bn retail boom

Vietnam’s retail market and service-sector revenue surged to a five-year high in 2025, prompting Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) to urge Thai exporters to step up efforts to capture demand in a fast-modernising consumer market.

In a report posted on the DITP website, the Thai Trade Center in Hanoi cited Vietnam’s Directorate of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) as saying combined retail-market value and service-sector revenue reached 7,000 trillion Vietnamese dong, or US$268.5 billion, in 2025—up 9.2% year on year.

Retail and services hit five-year high

The report said retail revenue rose 8% from the previous year, while services expanded 20.2%. Revenue from accommodation and food services climbed 14.6%, supported by major events and strong foreign tourist arrivals, alongside improving incomes and living standards in Vietnam.