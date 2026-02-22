Storms hit Chiang Mai districts for second day, hundreds of households affected

A reporter in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, said storms hit the area for two consecutive evenings, from the evening of February 20, 2026, and again on the evening of February 21, 2026, causing damage across four subdistricts, 10 villages and 470 households.

The affected areas were: Moo 1, 4, 12 and 13 in Ban Luang subdistrict; Moo 4, 5 and 6 in Khuang Pao subdistrict; Moo 1 and 2 in Doi Kaeo subdistrict; and Sop Tia subdistrict.

Some roof tiles were blown off by strong winds, trees fell and blocked several roads, and one electricity pole snapped.

Residents in the area captured images of strong gusts accompanied by heavy rain, which damaged tents and the roofs of shops and homes, as well as an awning at Chom Thong Hospital.

Meanwhile, footage from the Japanese restaurant Tsuneki Izakaya showed that at around 9pm on February 20, strong winds and rain slammed into the shopfront, shattering the glass.

As customers were dining, flying glass fragments and strong winds blew items inside the restaurant, with tables and chairs pushed by the gusts.