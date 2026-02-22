Storms hit Chiang Mai districts for second day, hundreds of households affected

A reporter in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, said storms hit the area for two consecutive evenings, from the evening of February 20, 2026, and again on the evening of February 21, 2026, causing damage across four subdistricts, 10 villages and 470 households.
The affected areas were: Moo 1, 4, 12 and 13 in Ban Luang subdistrict; Moo 4, 5 and 6 in Khuang Pao subdistrict; Moo 1 and 2 in Doi Kaeo subdistrict; and Sop Tia subdistrict.
Some roof tiles were blown off by strong winds, trees fell and blocked several roads, and one electricity pole snapped.
Residents in the area captured images of strong gusts accompanied by heavy rain, which damaged tents and the roofs of shops and homes, as well as an awning at Chom Thong Hospital.
Meanwhile, footage from the Japanese restaurant Tsuneki Izakaya showed that at around 9pm on February 20, strong winds and rain slammed into the shopfront, shattering the glass.
As customers were dining, flying glass fragments and strong winds blew items inside the restaurant, with tables and chairs pushed by the gusts.
Several customers suffered minor injuries, with small cuts from the glass.
The restaurant said it was fortunate that staff remained calm and helped customers to safety.
In Doi Lo district, Chiang Mai, authorities reported a summer-storm incident in the area after, at around 4pm on February 21, 2026, they were notified by the Doi Lo Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) that residents had been affected and homes had been damaged.
An initial inspection found damage in Moo 3, 4, 6, 18, 21 and 22 in Doi Lo subdistrict, affecting a total of 20 households.
Most impacts were linked to strong winds that lifted roof sections, broke and dislodged tiles, and damaged parts of buildings.
After the incident, the Doi Lo SAO moved quickly to provide immediate assistance, distributing roof tiles to affected residents for urgent home repairs to ease hardship in the first instance.
At the same time, the Doi Lo district chief ordered and coordinated with local administrative organisations in the area, as well as subdistrict headmen and village heads, to conduct a more detailed damage assessment, prepare a damage register, and ensure comprehensive assistance, while closely monitoring weather conditions.
In Phrao district, Chiang Mai, at 6pm on February 21, 2026, a severe summer storm hit San Sai, Pa Nai and Ban Pong subdistricts.
Heavy rain and strong gusts caused damage to homes and Wat Ban Tha Makhiang in San Sai subdistrict.
Several cars and motorcycles parked at the temple were also damaged after a carport roof collapsed onto them.
In Mae Wang district, Chiang Mai, at 3pm on February 21, 2026, a severe summer storm struck with hail in Ban Hua Fai village (Moo 2), Ban Kad subdistrict.
There was heavy rain, strong gusts and hail measuring about 1–2 centimetres, falling for several minutes.
Damage is still being assessed.
However, Chiang Mai and the wider North are still advised to remain on alert during February 23–25, 2026.
Summer storms are forecast in the North, featuring thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, lightning, and hail in some areas, due to a westerly trough moving across the North and the Northeast, while Thailand remains hot.