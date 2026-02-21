DDPM warns 60 provinces, Bangkok of summer storms on February 23–25

On Saturday (February 21), the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned 60 provinces across the North, Northeast and Central region, as well as Bangkok, to monitor the risk of thunderstorms and strong gusty winds during February 23–25.
The agency said it is closely tracking weather conditions and disaster risks, with rapid-response teams and equipment positioned in high-risk areas to support emergency operations and assist affected residents. The public was urged to follow weather forecasts and strictly comply with official warnings.
Residents were also advised to check that homes and buildings are stable and secure, and to avoid staying in open areas or sheltering under large trees, billboards, or unstable structures to prevent accidents from falling objects. People were also warned to take care during lightning.
Teerapat Kachamat, director-general of the DDPM, said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command had been monitoring weather conditions and assessing risk factors, alongside the Thai Meteorological Department’s announcement on summer storms in upper Thailand, expected to have an impact during February 23–25.
Citing the announcement, he said a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is moving to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea. As a result, southerly and south-easterly winds will prevail over the Northeast, the Central region, the East and the Gulf of Thailand.
At the same time, a westerly trough is passing through the North and Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot. This combination is expected to trigger summer storms in some areas of the North, Northeast and Central region, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, bringing thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain in some locations, and lightning that may occur.
Teerapat said areas to watch for thunderstorms and strong winds during February 23–25 include:
The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, through the DDPM, has coordinated alerts for 60 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central region, as well as Bangkok. Disaster prevention and mitigation centres in risk areas have also been instructed to stay on alert and prepare for possible impacts during the period.
Authorities have been told to closely monitor weather conditions and disaster trends, coordinate with local administrative organisations to warn residents in risk areas in advance, and prepare disaster-response machinery, tools and operational teams in risk zones so assistance can be provided immediately if needed.
Teerapat urged the public to closely follow weather forecasts and official information, especially those in risk areas, and to strictly follow warnings. He reiterated the advice to secure homes and buildings, avoid open areas and sheltering under large trees, billboards, or unstable structures to reduce the risk of being struck by falling objects, and to watch out for lightning.
Farmers were also advised to use supports or protective shelters to prevent damage to crops.
The public can follow disaster alerts via the THAI DISASTER ALERT application. Those affected by disasters can report incidents and request assistance via Line ID: @1784DDPM or the 1784 safety hotline (24 hours a day) for coordination and support.