DDPM warns 60 provinces, Bangkok of summer storms on February 23–25

On Saturday (February 21), the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned 60 provinces across the North, Northeast and Central region, as well as Bangkok, to monitor the risk of thunderstorms and strong gusty winds during February 23–25.

The agency said it is closely tracking weather conditions and disaster risks, with rapid-response teams and equipment positioned in high-risk areas to support emergency operations and assist affected residents. The public was urged to follow weather forecasts and strictly comply with official warnings.

Residents were also advised to check that homes and buildings are stable and secure, and to avoid staying in open areas or sheltering under large trees, billboards, or unstable structures to prevent accidents from falling objects. People were also warned to take care during lightning.