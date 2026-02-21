Asean exporters get temporary breathing space as U.S. tariffs reset to 10%

Nikkei Asia reported that the Supreme Court ruling that cancelled Trump’s tariffs may be “good” for Southeast Asian exporters, at least in the short term.

After the court cancelled his emergency tariffs on Friday, Trump immediately announced a new global tariff at 10%, citing Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, and insisted the move would raise U.S. tariff revenue.

However, analysts see the change as “good news” and an “opportunity” for exporters in some countries, especially in Southeast Asia.

Jon Lang, senior director for economic security policy at geopolitical risk consultancy APCO and a former White House official in Trump’s first term, said countries where the U.S. runs large goods trade deficits—such as those in Southeast Asia—would be “temporary beneficiaries”.