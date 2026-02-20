Indonesia secures 19% tariff deal with US, palm oil and other commodities exempt

The pact was signed in Washington by Indonesia’s senior economic minister Airlangga Hartarto and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, following months of talks.

“This deal respects the sovereignty of both countries,” Airlangga said at an online press conference, calling it a “win-win” for both sides.

Palm oil was a key carve-out, making up about 9% of Indonesia’s total exports.

Airlangga said Indonesian coffee, cocoa, rubber and spices would also enter the United States tariff-free.

The 19% rate matches US arrangements with Southeast Asian competitors, including Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines, while Vietnam faces a slightly higher rate of 20%.

Malaysia, another major palm oil exporter, has also secured tariff-free access for palm oil, as well as for cocoa and rubber.

The deal follows a difficult start to 2026 for Indonesian markets.

Recent setbacks include a warning last month from index provider MSCI that Indonesia’s equity market could be downgraded to “frontier” status over transparency issues, and Moody’s decision two weeks ago to cut the country’s credit rating outlook, citing reduced predictability in policymaking.