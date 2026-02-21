Work permits for Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam extended to March 31

Treenuch Thienthong, Minister of Labour, chaired the 2/2026 meeting of the Foreign Workers’ Management Policy Committee, attended by a deputy permanent secretary of labour, the director-general of the Department of Employment, and senior Labour Ministry officials.

Also present were representatives from relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, the Internal Security Operations Command, the National Security Council, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting approved an extension to address obstacles in the work-permit application process under the Cabinet resolution dated November 11, 2025, in matters related to the submission of health-insurance documents, medical checks, and payment of the 900-baht work-permit fee.

The deadline—previously set for completion by February 24, 2026, for Lao, Myanmar and Vietnamese workers—has been extended to March 31, 2026, to prevent these workers from falling out of the system and becoming undocumented.