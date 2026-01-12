null

Labour Ministry to step up awareness campaign on new maternity leave law

MONDAY, JANUARY 12, 2026

Caretaker Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong has ordered the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare to intensify outreach to employers on the updated Labour Protection Act, effective December 7.

Caretaker Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong said on Monday that she has instructed the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) to step up awareness campaigns among employers and business operators about the new Labour Protection Act.

Trinuch said she had asked the DLPW to explain to employers and business operators that the Labour Protection Act (No. 9) B.E. 2568 (2025), which took effect on December 7, is intended to address Thailand’s sharply declining birth rate.

The new labour protection law has the following key provisions:

  • Increase maternity leave from 98 days to 120 days.
  • Require employers to pay wages during maternity leave at the normal daily rate for up to 60 days.
  • Allow additional leave to care for a sick child: an extra 15 days if a child is ill, disabled, or has a medical condition, with 50% pay.
  • Allow a spouse to take paternity leave to support the mother after childbirth—for the first time under Thai law—granting 15 days’ leave on full pay.

The law also protects outsourced contract workers in government agencies, ensuring they receive benefits equivalent to those of regular employees, including wages, holidays, and leave entitlements.
 

