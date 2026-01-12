Labour Ministry to step up awareness campaign on new maternity leave law

Caretaker Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong said on Monday that she has instructed the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) to step up awareness campaigns among employers and business operators about the new Labour Protection Act.

Trinuch said she had asked the DLPW to explain to employers and business operators that the Labour Protection Act (No. 9) B.E. 2568 (2025), which took effect on December 7, is intended to address Thailand’s sharply declining birth rate.