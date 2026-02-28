Taliban open to talks with Pakistan to end violence

Taliban leaders in Afghanistan said they were willing to negotiate with Pakistan to end the war and violence, after Pakistan bombed several major cities and Islamabad’s defence minister declared the two countries were in an “open war” following months of mounting tensions and clashes.

Pakistan struck Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, and Kandahar—where the Taliban leadership is based—along with other cities on February 27, 2026, while fighting continued along the border. Both sides reported heavy casualties.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced a “full-scale confrontation” with the Taliban government, posting on X: “Now it is an open war between us and you.”

Later, Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Taliban leaders were ready to negotiate with Pakistan to bring an end to the violence.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has always tried to resolve issues through negotiations, and this time we also want to resolve this issue through negotiations,” he said.