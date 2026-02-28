MotoGP 2026 roars into life as Bezzecchi smashes Chang Circuit lap record; Marc Marquez second

The MotoGP 2026 season opened with its first round, the PT Grand Prix of Thailand, moving into official practice on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Chang International Circuit, Buriram.

Friday’s schedule featured the Practice session for qualifying group allocation—crucial for every rider. Throughout the premier-class MotoGP session, rain clouds hung over the circuit and threatened to break at any moment, forcing all riders to adjust their lap-time strategies.

In the first day’s results, Marco Bezzecchi, the Italian rider for Aprilia Racing, continued his scorching form by topping the timesheets with a 1:28.526 lap—shattering the all-time lap record at Chang International Circuit.

Second place went to Marc Marquez, the current Spanish world champion with the Ducati Lenovo Team, who appeared unable to extract the GP26’s maximum performance, finishing 0.421 seconds behind Bezzecchi. Fabio Di Giannantonio, the Italian rider for Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, was third, 0.484 seconds off the lead.

Rising star Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing moved up to fourth, 0.659 seconds behind. The 2024 world champion Jorge Martin, also Spanish and riding for Aprilia Racing, was fifth, 0.703 seconds behind his team-mate. Another Spanish title contender, Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP, ended the day sixth, 0.850 seconds adrift.