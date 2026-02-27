Breaking all speed rules: MotoGP brings Tuk Tuk Challenge 2026 to Buriram

Stunning the world — Breaking all speed rules, "Tuk Tuk Challenge 2026" creates a new phenomenon in MotoGP 2026.
Superstar riders show off three-wheeler drifts.
"Thailand's Tuk Tuk" showcases Thai soft power to the world.
Going instantly viral on social media, the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026 has created a historic surprise by launching the “Tuk Tuk Challenge 2026,” turning a world-class track into a speed arena driven by Thai Soft Power.
World-class riders are in for a thrill as they leave their trusted racing machines behind to grab the handlebars of the legendary three-wheelers.
Instead of the usual routine where superstar riders simply sit in cars parading around the track to greet fans, Chang International Circuit is going bigger in 2026.
The schedule for Sunday (March 1), at 11am, will go down in history when 12 Thai Tuk Tuks (1 with a MotoGP livery and 11 with cool racing team liveries) hit the world-class track.
The highlight that motorsports fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for is the pairing of two top-tier riders per one Tuk Tuk.
You will get to see Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, and Jorge Martin squeezing into the three-wheelers to greet fans across the grandstands, along with giving away exclusive Limited Edition souvenirs.
This isn't just an entertaining activity; it is a showcase of fun, Thai-style potential to over 800 million racing fans across 200 countries worldwide.
This activity has become widely discussed among international media because it perfectly blends Thailand's iconic "Tuk Tuk" with world-class motorsports.
It's not every day you see multi-time world champion racers sitting in three-wheelers cruising around Chang International Circuit.
These images will be shared virally across the globe, helping to boost Thai tourism and the economy even further.
If you have a ticket in hand, get your cameras ready.
If you don't, quickly tune in to the live broadcast because this Tuk Tuk Challenge phenomenon is a historic event that might only happen once.
Prepare to scream your lungs out at the circuit, and let's see who is faster between the "world-class riders" and the "Thai Tuk Tuks."