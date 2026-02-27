Breaking all speed rules: MotoGP brings Tuk Tuk Challenge 2026 to Buriram

Erasing the Old Image — When the Rider Parade Transforms into a "Tuk Tuk World Championship"

Instead of the usual routine where superstar riders simply sit in cars parading around the track to greet fans, Chang International Circuit is going bigger in 2026.

The schedule for Sunday (March 1), at 11am, will go down in history when 12 Thai Tuk Tuks (1 with a MotoGP livery and 11 with cool racing team liveries) hit the world-class track.

Marc Marquez - Jorge Martin Lead the Pack — Experience a "Racing" Vibe You Can't Find at Any Other Track in the World

The highlight that motorsports fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for is the pairing of two top-tier riders per one Tuk Tuk.

You will get to see Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, and Jorge Martin squeezing into the three-wheelers to greet fans across the grandstands, along with giving away exclusive Limited Edition souvenirs.

This isn't just an entertaining activity; it is a showcase of fun, Thai-style potential to over 800 million racing fans across 200 countries worldwide.