Ao Nang Beach in Krabi tops Chinese tourists' destination list

Booking.com recently revealed data on the travel behavior of Chinese tourists during the 2026 Chinese New Year.

Thailand remains a favorite destination, with many areas seeing a significant increase in accommodation searches.

Ao Nang Beach in Krabi saw an impressive 407.59% rise in searches compared to last year, clearly reflecting heightened interest from Chinese travelers during the Golden Week holiday from February 15–23, 2026.





Chinese New Year is one of the most important times in many Asian countries, particularly in China, where people travel back home, go sightseeing, and spend to celebrate the lunar new year.

According to China's People's Daily, Chinese consumers tend to spend more during the holiday across six key industries: restaurants, accommodation, transportation, tourism, personal goods, and entertainment.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) of China reported 17.796 million cross-border trips during the holiday, averaging 1.977 million per day, marking a 10.1% increase compared to last year.