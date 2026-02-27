2nd Army Commander Inspects Blast Site, Orders Thorough Sweep for Safety

Following an incident in which a soldier from the 233rd Infantry Company stepped on a landmine while on duty at Erawan Base in the Chang Raye area of Kabcheang District, Surin Province, the Commander of the 2nd Army Region, Lt Gen Weerayut Raksin, visited the site to oversee the situation. The soldier sustained severe injuries and was immediately sent for treatment.

Despite the base being under control since the second ceasefire and having been inspected twice before, Lt Gen Weerayut ordered a comprehensive sweep of the area to ensure safety, as it was suspected that the mine had been buried deep underground and went undetected earlier.

The mine, identified as a PMN-1 anti-personnel landmine, was discovered during a detailed inspection. The injured soldier was reported to have been walking along a familiar route near the restroom when the explosion occurred.

After the inspection, Lt Gen Weerayut is scheduled to visit the hospital to check on the soldier's condition and offer support.