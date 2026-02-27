Indonesia poised for end to EU’s discriminatory palm oil rules as WTO deadline passes

Trade Minister Budi Santoso confirmed the expiry of the reasonable period of time (RPT) that the WTO dispute settlement panel had granted to the EU to amend regulations inconsistent with global trade norms.

Jakarta is now poised to scrutinise Brussels’ policy adjustments, specifically regarding the bloc’s controversial Indirect Land Use Change (ILUC) rules in the Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II), as well as related implementing regulations.

“We urge the EU to immediately comply with the WTO panel ruling so that market access for Indonesian palm oil products in the EU can be quickly restored,” Budi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The WTO ruling, issued on January 10 last year in dispute case DS593, found that the EU policies unfairly discriminated against biodiesel made from Indonesian palm oil, determining that they treated Indonesian biofuels less favourably than similar products from the EU and other countries and thereby violated the WTO’s principle of nondiscrimination.

Jakarta had been monitoring developments in Brussels over the 12 months to implement the WTO ruling, adopted on February 24, 2025.