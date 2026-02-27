Tomorrowland CEO reveals the reasons for choosing Thailand as the first Asian hub

"Wisdom Valley," the Core of Building the Empire

When asked about the event location, Bruno specifically pointed to Wisdom Valley in Pattaya, Chonburi province, which was chosen as the strategic location for the event scheduled for December 11-13, 2026.

Wisdom Valley is an area highly equipped in terms of safety and infrastructure.

It will utilise a main area of approximately 64 hectares, with surrounding areas to accommodate an additional 128 hectares (totalling 192 hectares), to build a musical empire under the concept "Consciencia."

The highlight is bringing legendary stages like the Mainstage, CORE, and Freedom to be showcased, along with the launch of a new, highly exclusive stage available only in Thailand.

Economic Impact and the Elevation of Thai Personnel

The arrival of Tomorrowland is not just a concert, but a new economic engine.

Bruno and partners project that in the first year, there will be up to 50,000 attendees per day (150,000 in total), with over 60% being foreign tourists.

In terms of numbers, it is expected to generate a cash flow of over THB5.5 billion in the first year, and soar up to THB30 billion over the 5-year duration of the event.

In addition, it will create over 1,900 domestic jobs and establish the "Tomorrowland Academy" and "DJ Academy" to transfer knowledge and international event management standards to Thai personnel.

This will elevate the potential of the Thai event industry sustainably in the long term.

"The joint venture between TL International from Belgium and One Asia Ventures from Thailand, this time, is a major step that will transform Thailand into a true Global Festival Hub of the region," Bruno concluded.