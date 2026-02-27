Anutin says PM vote is beyond caretaker government’s control, citing uncertified MPs

On February 27, 2026, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the upcoming Parliament session to vote for the new Prime Minister, stating that several factors were beyond the control of the caretaker government. He pointed out that, while 396 constituency MPs have been certified, there is still uncertainty over the certification of the 100 party-list MPs, with no clear timeline for when they will be approved. There are also various complaints and issues that need to be resolved before the process can move forward smoothly.

He added that he met with the Secretary-General of Parliament two days ago and was told that they would notify him once all MPs have been officially certified.