Hot weather and thunderstorms predicted across Thailand, heavy rain in some regions

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

TMD forecasts hotter weather with thunderstorms and gusty winds in 30% of Bangkok and several regions. Southern seas see stronger waves amid rising rainfall.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) said today (February 27, 2026) that over the next 24 hours, rainfall will ease in upper Thailand and daytime temperatures will rise. However, thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds may still occur in some areas of the lower Central region, including Bangkok, as well as the East and the Northeast.

This is due to southwesterly winds bringing moisture into these areas, while a heat-related low-pressure system covers upper Thailand.

People in affected areas are advised to beware of dangers from thunderstorms and gusty winds. Avoid open areas, staying under large trees, unstable buildings, and weak billboards. People should also take care of their health as the weather changes.

South: More rain, higher waves; dust at light-to-moderate levels

The South will see more rain as westerly winds cover the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand. Sea conditions in the Gulf are moderate, with waves about 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in thundershowers. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand is at light-to-moderate levels, due to moderate ventilation and the chance of rain in some areas.

Thailand weather forecast (6:00 pm today – 6:00 pm tomorrow)

North

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 17–24°C, maximum 30–37°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C, maximum 32–36°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Central

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature 23–25°C, maximum 35–37°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h.

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 30% of the area and gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 25–26°C, maximum 35–36°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h.

East

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 23–27°C, maximum 32–37°C.
  • Southwesterly winds 10–30 km/h.
  • Sea waves below 1 metre, over 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Minimum temperature 22–25°C, maximum 32–36°C.
  • Westerly winds 15–30 km/h.
  • Sea waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature 24–26°C, maximum 32–36°C.
  • Northwesterly winds 15–30 km/h.
  • Sea waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thundershowers.
