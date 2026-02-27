Hot weather and thunderstorms predicted across Thailand, heavy rain in some regions

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) said today (February 27, 2026) that over the next 24 hours, rainfall will ease in upper Thailand and daytime temperatures will rise. However, thunderstorms and strong, gusty winds may still occur in some areas of the lower Central region, including Bangkok, as well as the East and the Northeast.

This is due to southwesterly winds bringing moisture into these areas, while a heat-related low-pressure system covers upper Thailand.

People in affected areas are advised to beware of dangers from thunderstorms and gusty winds. Avoid open areas, staying under large trees, unstable buildings, and weak billboards. People should also take care of their health as the weather changes.

South: More rain, higher waves; dust at light-to-moderate levels

The South will see more rain as westerly winds cover the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand. Sea conditions in the Gulf are moderate, with waves about 1 metre high, and over 2 metres in thundershowers. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand is at light-to-moderate levels, due to moderate ventilation and the chance of rain in some areas.