Three generations, three travel styles: how Thais will holiday in 2026

A Thai holiday used to be easy to stereotype: a family trip at Songkran, a beach weekend when the heat bites, a once-a-year splurge overseas. But AirAsia MOVE’s latest behavioural data suggests Thailand’s travellers are now split into three distinct camps—each with its own rhythm, priorities and idea of what counts as “worth it”.

From how far ahead they book to what they’re willing to pay extra for, the differences between Baby Boomers, Gen X and Gen Y (Millennials) are shaping how Thailand will be travelled in 2026—especially within the country, as more Thais chase experiences that fit their lifestyles, budgets and time.



Baby Boomers: comfort-first, plans locked in

Born 1946-1964, Thai Baby Boomers travel like seasoned strategists. They value comfort and certainty, typically booking 15-60 days in advance and favouring the pleasant weather windows of Q1 and Q4. Their preferred travel party is small—often solo or as a couple—keeping the itinerary calm, flexible and personal.

They are also the most likely to upgrade seats and add travel insurance and checked baggage. It’s not about showing off; it’s about reducing risk and turning the journey into part of the holiday.

At home, Boomers lean towards established favourites such as Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Phuket—places with reliable infrastructure, familiar comforts and enough variety to enjoy at a slower pace.