Three generations, three travel styles: how Thais will holiday in 2026

A Thai holiday used to be easy to stereotype: a family trip at Songkran, a beach weekend when the heat bites, a once-a-year splurge overseas. But AirAsia MOVE’s latest behavioural data suggests Thailand’s travellers are now split into three distinct camps—each with its own rhythm, priorities and idea of what counts as “worth it”.
From how far ahead they book to what they’re willing to pay extra for, the differences between Baby Boomers, Gen X and Gen Y (Millennials) are shaping how Thailand will be travelled in 2026—especially within the country, as more Thais chase experiences that fit their lifestyles, budgets and time.
Born 1946-1964, Thai Baby Boomers travel like seasoned strategists. They value comfort and certainty, typically booking 15-60 days in advance and favouring the pleasant weather windows of Q1 and Q4. Their preferred travel party is small—often solo or as a couple—keeping the itinerary calm, flexible and personal.
They are also the most likely to upgrade seats and add travel insurance and checked baggage. It’s not about showing off; it’s about reducing risk and turning the journey into part of the holiday.
At home, Boomers lean towards established favourites such as Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Phuket—places with reliable infrastructure, familiar comforts and enough variety to enjoy at a slower pace.
Gen X (born 1965-1980) sits in the middle of the map: practical, balanced and often travelling with family. Their planning window is tighter than Boomers’ but still deliberate: typically 15-30 days ahead, with a strong preference for year-end travel.
Destinations need to be family-friendly and easy to reach. This is the generation most likely to treat add-ons as a checklist: buy baggage when needed, and upgrade seats mainly when travelling with family. The underlying instinct is value—spend where it improves the trip, skip what doesn’t.
Domestic travel for Gen X often centres on places that “work for everyone”: beaches with straightforward logistics, city breaks with food and shopping, and destinations where grandparents, parents and kids can all find something to do without over-planning. Among the popular destinations are Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani.
Gen Y (born 1981-1996) travels the most, and often with the least warning. While many still book within 15-30 days, they show a higher share of short-notice bookings close to departure than other groups. They travel throughout the year, with social media playing a major role in inspiration and decision-making.
Their spending logic is simple: save on the flight so they can spend on the trip. Seat upgrades are uncommon, but they consistently purchase in-flight meals and airport transfer services—small comforts that support quick, frequent getaways.
In Thailand, they mix classic hotspots—Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket—with places offering variety and short-trip flexibility such as Krabi and Udon Thani. For Millennials, the destination is often a “contentable” lifestyle bundle: cafés, local food, nature, design-led stays and experiences you can do in a long weekend.
These patterns do more than describe Thai preferences; they offer an easy travel blueprint for visitors who want to see Thailand the way Thais do. Want slow mornings, comfort and heritage? Follow the Boomer trail. Travelling with family and juggling different ages? Take the Gen X approach. Chasing vibe, variety and share-worthy moments? Gen Y has the map.
The bigger takeaway for 2026 is that Thailand isn’t a one-template destination. It can be a wellness-and-culture retreat, a family-friendly beach-and-city mix, or an experience-led hop between food, nature and creative neighbourhoods—often within the same week. For international travellers, the choice is simple: pick the kind of trip you want, then let Thailand match it—with Thai travellers themselves setting the pace and showing what’s worth doing right now.
