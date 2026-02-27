5 hidden gems in lesser-known cities in Thailand await your exploration

Promoting lesser-known cities for sustainable economic growth

World Bank suggests that secondary cities are a key to unlocking Thailand’s next phase of balanced and inclusive growth. The “portfolio of places” concept argues that a country needs a range of different cities playing different roles to drive growth.

Many secondary cities already serve as regional economic hubs, with diverse industries and sectors. In recent years, per-capita GDP growth in Thailand’s secondary cities was almost 15 times higher than in Bangkok, and that secondary cities close to Bangkok or along coastal areas often showed a significant rise in productivity.

Developing secondary cities can help spread growth, reduce congestion in major cities, and create a more diversified economic base. It can also expand economic opportunities for people and businesses, and contribute to poverty reduction in surrounding rural areas.

Appropriate investment in infrastructure, human capital and institutional capacity—along with adjustments to the working framework between central and local government—would help these secondary cities lift productivity, drive growth and strengthen Thailand’s overall competitiveness.

Thailand pushes lesser-known cities to ease crowding and spread income

Thailand is actively promoting tourism in lesser-known cities to reduce overcrowding in major cities, redistribute income to local communities, and create sustainable economic opportunities. This effort is particularly relevant in 2025 as Thai tourists seek new experiences away from the crowds.

This strategy helps stimulate local economies, reduce inequality, and respond to the growing demand for off-the-beaten-path experiences, including sacred sites and community-based tourism.

Here are some of these lesser-known cities, full of natural charm, culture, and history, ideal for those seeking an escape from the bustling big cities. Each province offers unique attractions that make visiting these destinations worthwhile.

Nan

Nan is known for its ancient temples and slow-paced natural beauty, including landmarks such as Phra That Chae Haeng, Wat Phumin with its mural Whisper of Love, and the famous Sinthao salt wells.

Ubon Ratchathani

Ubon Ratchathani is renowned for its Isaan culture and natural beauty, with highlights including Kaeng Hin Ngam, perfect for river rafting during the rainy season. The highlight of Wat Sirindhorn Wararam Phu Phrao is the illuminated Ubosot, which features beautiful architecture.

Suphan Buri

Just a short distance from Bangkok, Suphan Buri is ideal for a day trip, offering agricultural and community-based tourism, such as the Thai Farmer's Way of Life and Spirit Learning Centre (Na Hia Chai) and the Sam Chuk Old Market.

Chanthaburi

Chanthaburi blends the sea, fruit, and historical sites. Popular spots include Chao Lao Beach, Pliew Waterfall, and the sacred Khao Kitchakut Mountain, along with Tham Khao Kaeo, a revered spiritual site for those seeking peace and enlightenment.

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Nakhon Si Thammarat offers serene beaches such as Khanom Beach, perfect for walking and relaxing by the sea, with views of the Gulf of Thailand. Other notable spots include the revered Wat Chedi, a spiritual site where people often come to offer prayers.

Source: www.thailand.go.th