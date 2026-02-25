Thailand Good Travel Recognizes 41 Model Destinations and Tourism Operators Advancing Toward International Standards

Following the sustainability assessments, the selection committee has identified 30 outstanding destinations and tourism operators to represent Thailand on the international stage in global storytelling competitions. These include: SAFETist Farm; Tung Yee Peng Community based tourism; Bannatonchan Homestay Community Enterprise; CBT Tailue Luangnue; BoKaeo LuaChuNee Community Enterprise; Pong Yang Farm, Baan Muangkham; Baanrimklong Homestay; Koh Mak Community based tourism; Ban Nai Nang Community Based Tourism; The Motifs Eco Hotel; Siri Heritage Bangkok hotel; ATHITA THE HIDDEN COURT CHIANG SAEN BOUTIQUE HOTEL; Kachonghills Tented Resort; THE TREE PROPERTY COLLECTION COMPANY LIMITED; Baan Talay Dao; Talakkia Hotel; HYDE PARK CHIANGMAI HOTEL; Phapok Eco Resort; OCTO​ CREATIVE ​PLANNER​ CO.,LTD.; Tour Indepth by Paree Travel; Friday Trip Co., Ltd.; Phetchaburi Old Town Phetchaburi Town Municipality; Koh Tao, Suratthani; Takua Pa Old Town, Phang Nga Province; BANGRONG-PAKLOK; Ban Chiang Archaeological Site; Mae Wang National Park; Maehongson : A Living Museum Where Culture Drives Sustainability; Khun Khan National Park; and Doiphukha National Park.

All selected entities will represent Thailand in international competitions, including the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories and the Good Travel Stories Competition, showcasing inspiring narratives of sustainable tourism development.

Ms. Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, stated: “Today’s presentation of the Thailand Good Travel certification marks a significant step forward in Thailand’s concrete commitment to sustainable tourism development. These destinations and operators have not only met established criteria, but also demonstrated genuine potential, dedication, and balanced development across economic, social, environmental, and cultural dimensions—core pillars of the future of tourism. The THAILAND GREEN PLAN 2030 clearly demonstrates that Thailand possesses strong models and the readiness to present its capabilities to the global stage, supported by internationally recognized sustainability standards.”

The success of the THAILAND GREEN PLAN 2030 represents a defining milestone in Thailand’s journey toward global sustainable tourism standards. This certification ceremony reinforces Thailand’s position as a destination distinguished not only by its natural beauty, but by its standards, values, and meaningful long-term commitment on the international stage.

For more information and updates on the initiative, please visit:

Website: www.thailandgreenplan2030.com

Facebook Page: Thailand Green Tourism Plan 2030