Thailand's Tourism Soars To Date: 5.9 Million Foreign Visitors, Nearing 300 Billion Baht in Revenue

On February 25, 2026, Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed the exciting tourism statistics for Thailand. In the first two months of 2026, the country saw nearly 6 million foreign visitors, contributing massive revenue to the economy. Thailand's “Ease of Traveling” initiative continues to attract international visitors.
Tourism Statistics (January 1 - February 22, 2026):
Top 5 Countries with the Most Visitors to Thailand:
Weekly Tourism Trends (February 16 - 22, 2026):
During the latest week, Thailand welcomed 879,587 visitors, showing a slight decrease of 0.34% from the previous week. However, there were notable increases from certain markets:
Though the number of Chinese tourists slightly decreased after the long holiday season, the weekly visitor count from China remains strong, with over 200,000 arrivals per week.
Government Measures Supporting February’s Final Week:
Airin added that the tourism figures for the final week of February (February 23 - March 1, 2026) are expected to remain strong, supported by:
Government support initiatives, including:
These initiatives reflect the government’s success in making Thailand a trusted global destination that is easily accessible to tourists.