Thailand's Tourism Soars To Date: 5.9 Million Foreign Visitors, Nearing 300 Billion Baht in Revenue

On February 25, 2026, Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed the exciting tourism statistics for Thailand. In the first two months of 2026, the country saw nearly 6 million foreign visitors, contributing massive revenue to the economy. Thailand's “Ease of Traveling” initiative continues to attract international visitors.





Tourism Statistics (January 1 - February 22, 2026):

Total number of visitors: 5,947,434 people

5,947,434 people Total revenue from spending: Approximately 293.1 billion baht

Top 5 Countries with the Most Visitors to Thailand: