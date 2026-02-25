Thailand's Tourism Soars To Date: 5.9 Million Foreign Visitors, Nearing 300 Billion Baht in Revenue

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2026

In just the first two months of 2026, Thailand has welcomed 5.9 million foreign visitors, generating nearly 300 billion baht in revenue, with China and Malaysia leading the charge

On February 25, 2026, Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed the exciting tourism statistics for Thailand. In the first two months of 2026, the country saw nearly 6 million foreign visitors, contributing massive revenue to the economy. Thailand's “Ease of Traveling” initiative continues to attract international visitors.

Tourism Statistics (January 1 - February 22, 2026):

  • Total number of visitors: 5,947,434 people
  • Total revenue from spending: Approximately 293.1 billion baht

Top 5 Countries with the Most Visitors to Thailand:

  1. China: 969,505 people
  2. Malaysia: 573,323 people
  3. Russia: 457,250 people
  4. India: 376,738 people
  5. South Korea: 283,623 people

Weekly Tourism Trends (February 16 - 22, 2026):

During the latest week, Thailand welcomed 879,587 visitors, showing a slight decrease of 0.34% from the previous week. However, there were notable increases from certain markets:

  • Malaysia: Up by 33.02%, reaching 110,000 visitors in 8 weeks
  • Russia: Increased by 7.57%, driven by school holiday travel in both countries

Though the number of Chinese tourists slightly decreased after the long holiday season, the weekly visitor count from China remains strong, with over 200,000 arrivals per week.

Government Measures Supporting February’s Final Week:

Airin added that the tourism figures for the final week of February (February 23 - March 1, 2026) are expected to remain strong, supported by:

  • The shift in Chinese tourist behavior, with more choosing ASEAN destinations over Japan

Government support initiatives, including:

  • Trusted Thailand: Ensuring a clear image of safety for travelers
  • Ease of Traveling: Facilitating travel through measures such as the waiver of form T.M. 6
  • Increasing Flights: Encouraging airlines to expand routes and flight frequencies to Thailand

These initiatives reflect the government’s success in making Thailand a trusted global destination that is easily accessible to tourists.

