Bhumjaithai to meet 192 MPs, set government coalition and cabinet choices

Between March 6-9, the Bhumjaithai Party will hold its first official seminar with 192 MPs at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province.
The meeting, led by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, will also feature Secretary-General Chaichanok Chidchob, Prime Ministerial candidate Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister candidate Suphajee Suthumpun, and Economic Deputy Prime Minister candidate Ekniti Nitithanprapas. All 192 party MPs will attend.
The key focus of the seminar will be to establish the party's legislative direction and discuss national policy priorities. Anutin will present public demands gathered from across the country, aiming to establish a comprehensive framework for national governance and determine the most urgent policy actions for the government to present to parliament.
The MPs will have the opportunity to present constituency-specific issues to be considered by the party leadership for inclusion in the party’s policy agenda.
A major highlight will be the decision on coalition talks, where the party will select partner parties for government formation. The party’s executive committee will gather feedback from MPs before finalizing the direction for the government formation talks.
Cabinet list starts to take shape
On Wednesday (February 25), progress in forming the new government became clearer, with rough allocations for ministerial positions being outlined.
There will be five Deputy Prime Ministers, including Ekniti Nitithanprapas (Finance Minister), Sihasak Phuangketkeow (Foreign Minister), Suphajee Suthumpun (Commerce Minister), and Borwornsak Uwanno. The position of Defence Minister is still under review.
Bhumjaithai Party has secured 19 ministerial positions. Expected ministries under its control include the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the Prime Minister’s Office.
Ministers in line for appointments include Anutin Charnvirakul as Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Songsak Thongsri and Sasithorn Kittidhrakul as Deputy Ministers of the Interior, and Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn as Minister of Transport.
Other key appointments include Chaichanok Chidchob as Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Pattana Promphat as Minister of Public Health, Akanat Promphan as Minister of Industry, and Suchart Chomklin as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.
Additionally, Surasak Phancharoenworakul is set to become Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sabeeda Thaiseid as Minister of Culture, and Paradorn Prissananantakul, Supamas Isarabhakdi, and Napintorn Srisanpang as Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Office.
Varawut Silpa-archa, from the larger faction of the party, is expected to be appointed to a ministerial position once negotiations with coalition parties conclude.
The Pheu Thai Party has secured 8 positions, likely including the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Labour.
Key names associated with these positions include Julapun Amornvivat, Prasert Jantararuangtong, and Suriya Jungrungreangkit.
The remaining 3 positions are expected to go to the Palang Pracharath Party and smaller coalition parties, with a focus on the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.