Bhumjaithai to meet 192 MPs, set government coalition and cabinet choices

Between March 6-9, the Bhumjaithai Party will hold its first official seminar with 192 MPs at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram province.

The meeting, led by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, will also feature Secretary-General Chaichanok Chidchob, Prime Ministerial candidate Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister candidate Suphajee Suthumpun, and Economic Deputy Prime Minister candidate Ekniti Nitithanprapas. All 192 party MPs will attend.

The key focus of the seminar will be to establish the party's legislative direction and discuss national policy priorities. Anutin will present public demands gathered from across the country, aiming to establish a comprehensive framework for national governance and determine the most urgent policy actions for the government to present to parliament.

The MPs will have the opportunity to present constituency-specific issues to be considered by the party leadership for inclusion in the party’s policy agenda.

A major highlight will be the decision on coalition talks, where the party will select partner parties for government formation. The party’s executive committee will gather feedback from MPs before finalizing the direction for the government formation talks.