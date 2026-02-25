Cross-Border Trade Surges 50.7% in January 2026, Reaching 161 Billion Baht

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, reported that cross-border trade in January 2026 reached a total value of 161.135 billion baht, reflecting a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Exports accounted for 87.977 billion baht (+12.6%) while imports totaled 73.158 billion baht (+9.0%). Thailand had a trade surplus of 14.819 billion baht in January.





Cross-border Trade with Neighboring Countries:



In January 2026, cross-border trade with Thailand's four neighboring countries amounted to 68.613 billion baht (-18.2%). Exports were valued at 38.748 billion baht (-23.4%) and imports were 29.865 billion baht (-10.3%), with a trade surplus of 8.883 billion baht. The highest trade was with Malaysia (30.043 billion baht), followed by Laos (24.136 billion baht) and Myanmar (14.434 billion baht). Cross-border trade with Cambodia was zero, marking a -100% decline. Key export products included diesel oil (3.652 billion baht), electrical circuit boards (1.232 billion baht), and other refined oils (1.214 billion baht).

Cross-border Trade with Third Countries:



In January 2026, cross-border trade with third countries surged by 50.7%, reaching 92.522 billion baht. Exports increased by 78.9% to 49.229 billion baht, while imports grew by 27.8% to 43.293 billion baht. The highest trade was with China (50.547 billion baht, +45.8%), followed by Singapore (18.942 billion baht, +115.9%) and Vietnam (7.367 billion baht, +41.1%). Notable export products included hard disk drives (8.333 billion baht), telephones and equipment (6.840 billion baht), and fresh durian (6.569 billion baht).