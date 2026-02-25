Cross-Border Trade Surges 50.7% in January 2026, Reaching 161 Billion Baht

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, reported that cross-border trade in January 2026 reached a total value of 161.135 billion baht, reflecting a 10.9% increase compared to the same period last year.
Exports accounted for 87.977 billion baht (+12.6%) while imports totaled 73.158 billion baht (+9.0%). Thailand had a trade surplus of 14.819 billion baht in January.
Cross-border Trade with Neighboring Countries:
In January 2026, cross-border trade with Thailand's four neighboring countries amounted to 68.613 billion baht (-18.2%). Exports were valued at 38.748 billion baht (-23.4%) and imports were 29.865 billion baht (-10.3%), with a trade surplus of 8.883 billion baht. The highest trade was with Malaysia (30.043 billion baht), followed by Laos (24.136 billion baht) and Myanmar (14.434 billion baht). Cross-border trade with Cambodia was zero, marking a -100% decline. Key export products included diesel oil (3.652 billion baht), electrical circuit boards (1.232 billion baht), and other refined oils (1.214 billion baht).
Cross-border Trade with Third Countries:
In January 2026, cross-border trade with third countries surged by 50.7%, reaching 92.522 billion baht. Exports increased by 78.9% to 49.229 billion baht, while imports grew by 27.8% to 43.293 billion baht. The highest trade was with China (50.547 billion baht, +45.8%), followed by Singapore (18.942 billion baht, +115.9%) and Vietnam (7.367 billion baht, +41.1%). Notable export products included hard disk drives (8.333 billion baht), telephones and equipment (6.840 billion baht), and fresh durian (6.569 billion baht).
Director-General’s Remarks:
Arada highlighted that Thailand's cross-border and transshipment trade started 2026 on a positive note, driven by a 50.7% growth in transshipment trade and an impressive 78.9% increase in exports. The exports to key markets showed strong growth:
Upcoming Event:
From March 26-29, 2026, the Department of Foreign Trade will host the Southern Trade Connect @ Nakhon Si Thammarat at Central Plaza Nakhon Si Thammarat, in line with the Ministry of Commerce's proactive approach to opening trade doors both domestically and with neighboring countries. This event will help boost the competitiveness of entrepreneurs. Interested parties are invited to attend, with details available on the Department's website at www.dft.go.th, Facebook page, and via the DFT Call Center at 1385.