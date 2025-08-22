Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade to meet Myanmar’s Ambassador over tightening border measures

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) is preparing to invite Myanmar’s Ambassador to Thailand for talks to ease the closure of the Mae Sot-Myawaddy border, which has caused a backlog of more than 400 trucks.

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, revealed that Myanmar had closed the Mae Sot-Myawaddy border at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 from August 18, 2025, in an effort to curb the illegal import of goods and goods entering without an import licence. Following this, the DFT and the Department of International Trade Promotion invited Myanmar’s Trade Attaché to Thailand to discuss the situation on August 19, 2025, as per the instructions of Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat.

Myanmar explained that since early August, it had tightened its inspection of illegal imports and goods entering without licences. This was due to the loss of revenue and increasing trade deficits, prompting the authorities to enforce stricter measures. As a result, a large number of trucks, mostly carrying goods from other countries, have been waiting at the border to enter Myanmar.

“We have received reports from the Office of the International Trade Promotion in Yangon, Myanmar, that around 400 trucks are stuck at the border. Most of these trucks are carrying goods from other countries, as well as goods from Thailand. Myanmar has suggested redirecting shipments via Ranong Port to reach the island of Koh Song instead,” said Arada.