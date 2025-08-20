Thailand, Myanmar to join hands to resolve border rivers’ arsenic contamination

Contamination Linked to Mining Activities in Shan State

The meeting followed allegations from Thailand that extensive gold and heavy metal mining in Shan State had contaminated the Kok and Sai rivers with hazardous chemicals, particularly arsenic, which is used in metal extraction from raw ore.

During periods of heavy rain or soil erosion from mining activity, these toxic substances are washed into upstream tributaries, eventually flowing into rivers that cross into Thailand, such as the Kok and Sai rivers.

Rivers’ Contamination Affects Local Communities

Prasert added that the meeting also discussed cooperation in promoting environmental awareness and supporting mining technologies that would not harm the environment.

He emphasized that cooperation between the two governments was essential to address the contamination in the Kok and Sai rivers, which had affected the lives of local communities. He said the cooperation would take place at both the local and national government levels.

Collaborative Efforts to Raise Environmental Awareness

Theerarat stated that the contamination of the Kok and Sai rivers had caused concern among the people of both countries, and therefore required cooperation between the two governments to resolve the issue.

She added that if Myanmar shared information about mining activities in its country with Thailand, the cooperation to address the contamination would be swift and effective.

