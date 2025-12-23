Burapha Force struck Poipet buildings converted to military sites

On December 23, 2025, the First Army Area said that at about 2.00pm, the Burapha Task Force carried out strikes against two Cambodian military targets in Poipet, destroying buildings that it said were being used as an operating base and for storing weapons and ammunition. The army said the sites had already been cleared of civilians.

The First Army Area said the two targets were:

The International Center Call Center building, which it said was previously used to gather people crossing the border before they were dispersed to work in scam operations in the area. It said Cambodian forces later repurposed the building into a military operating base. The site is about 2 kilometres from the permanent border crossing at Ban Nong Ian, Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district.

A building opposite Wat Wang Mon, Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, which it said was previously used for organising “mule accounts” linked to scam networks, and was later converted into a weapons and ammunition storage site. The army said snipers were also detected at the location, and noted it was the same building that was struck the previous day.

The First Army Area said it had verified during the operation that no civilians were inside the buildings. It said the strikes caused heavy damage and reduced Cambodia’s operational capability against Thai forces.