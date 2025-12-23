Four Myanmar nationals arrested over Suvarnabhumi drone disruption

During questioning, the suspects told officers they had been contacted by their supervisor, a Myanmar national, and instructed to travel to Thailand to receive the drones before taking them into Myanmar.

Police said the drones were delivered to the hotel by a private logistics firm. The suspects claimed the devices were to be transported out of Thailand by dismantling them and packing the parts into boxes rather than assembling them into complete units, with each person carrying about two to three boxes on commercial passenger flights.

Once in Myanmar, the drones were to be handed to a supervisor named Kevin Cho, who is said to operate a company in Myanmar, for onward sale to Myanmar’s military.