Police chief warns severe penalties for drone disruptions at Suvarnabhumi Airport

At 11.15am on Monday, December 22, Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the national police chief, addressed the media at Government House following a National Security Council (NSC) meeting. The briefing focused on the recent appearance of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) near Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Kitrat explained that the Royal Thai Police’s operations related to drones are part of a joint effort with the Royal Thai Air Force’s anti-drone centre, established after a resolution by the NSC earlier this year.

He outlined the operational zones for managing drone activity, which are divided into three areas: the inner zone, referred to as the “red zone,” managed by the Air Force and Airports of Thailand (AOT); the middle zone, or the “white zone,” under the police’s responsibility; and the outer zone, managed by the Army.

The police chief stated that both short-term and long-term security measures, including countermeasures against drone activity, have been carefully planned. He added that these law enforcement operations are based on successful models from the capital and Nakhon Ratchasima.