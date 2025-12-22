Thai–Cambodia dispute must be settled through bilateral talks: NSC

At Government House, Chatchai Bangchaud, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), and Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, jointly briefed the media on the outcome of an NSC meeting on Monday (December 22).

Chatchai said the meeting discussed reports of drones appearing in various areas, particularly sensitive locations such as airports and border provinces.

He said authorities had detected several drones entering restricted zones.

In response, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) had issued a notice designating controlled areas, effective from Saturday (December 20), covering seven border provinces, key airports and other critical sites nationwide, to prevent unauthorised drone activity.

He added that drones detected over the weekend appeared to be improvised devices, and officials were now checking their origin and intended destination.

Chatchai said the NSC agreed on two sets of measures.