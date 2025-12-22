DES forwards suspicious documents to DSI in Singapore MOU case

DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said on Monday (December 22) the public should wait for the DSI to conclude its inquiry into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the ministry and Singapore’s Prime Opportunity Fund VCC.
Chaichanok has cancelled a March 27 MOU with Prime Opportunity Fund VCC due to severe irregularities.
The deal was suspiciously finalised in just three days and involved individuals linked to global money laundering and call-centre scams.
Concerns were also raised over the project’s focus on "Sport Trading," which risked enabling illegal online gambling.
The cancellation aims to protect national security and prevent the misuse of government credibility for illicit activities.
He said the DSI has already questioned Wisit Wisitsora-at, a former permanent secretary at the ministry, and that investigators may also summon Prasert Jantararuangtong, a former digital economy minister, depending on the DSI’s findings.
Chaichanok said his immediate role was to gather information and documents discovered within the ministry and agencies under his supervision, then forward them to the DSI.
He added that several key documents appeared suspicious, but any formal determination would be made by investigators.
Asked whether the information being examined could be linked to politicians, he said investigators had found documents bearing signatures, with links so far involving only one or two individuals.
Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat also referred questions to the DSI, saying he was not across the case details because his role was to set policy direction.
He said the matter was worrying because more than 1.2 million people were involved in the iris-scanning issue, and it remained unclear how the data could be used.
DSI has launched a formal inquiry into the "World" (formerly Worldcoin) cryptocurrency project, managed by Tools for Humanity.
Investigators are scrutinising the project's use of "Orb" devices to collect iris scans from over 1.2 million Thais in 2024.
Authorities allege the project may have violated the Computer Crime Act by inputting misleading information into systems, while raising urgent concerns over the privacy and security of sensitive biometric data.
When asked whether the timing, close to the election period, suggested an attempt to discredit political figures, Rutthapol said he could not comment on the case file and that the DSI should be asked directly.