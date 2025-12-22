DES forwards suspicious documents to DSI in Singapore MOU case

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is probing the Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s (DES) deal with a Singapore fund, amid concerns over iris-scan data affecting more than 1.2 million people.

DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said on Monday (December 22) the public should wait for the DSI to conclude its inquiry into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the ministry and Singapore’s Prime Opportunity Fund VCC.

He said the DSI has already questioned Wisit Wisitsora-at, a former permanent secretary at the ministry, and that investigators may also summon Prasert Jantararuangtong, a former digital economy minister, depending on the DSI’s findings.

Chaichanok said his immediate role was to gather information and documents discovered within the ministry and agencies under his supervision, then forward them to the DSI.

He added that several key documents appeared suspicious, but any formal determination would be made by investigators.

Asked whether the information being examined could be linked to politicians, he said investigators had found documents bearing signatures, with links so far involving only one or two individuals.

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat also referred questions to the DSI, saying he was not across the case details because his role was to set policy direction.

He said the matter was worrying because more than 1.2 million people were involved in the iris-scanning issue, and it remained unclear how the data could be used.

When asked whether the timing, close to the election period, suggested an attempt to discredit political figures, Rutthapol said he could not comment on the case file and that the DSI should be asked directly.

