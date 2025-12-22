DES forwards suspicious documents to DSI in Singapore MOU case

DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said on Monday (December 22) the public should wait for the DSI to conclude its inquiry into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the ministry and Singapore’s Prime Opportunity Fund VCC.

Chaichanok Annuls March 27 MOU Over Alleged Links to Illicit Networks

Chaichanok has cancelled a March 27 MOU with Prime Opportunity Fund VCC due to severe irregularities.

The deal was suspiciously finalised in just three days and involved individuals linked to global money laundering and call-centre scams.

Concerns were also raised over the project’s focus on "Sport Trading," which risked enabling illegal online gambling.

The cancellation aims to protect national security and prevent the misuse of government credibility for illicit activities.