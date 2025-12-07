SRT apologises after 33 were injured in accident at Wang Yen station

The SRT has stated an incident in which passengers were injured on local train No. 486 between Nam Tok station and Kanchanaburi station, during a locomotive shunting operation at Wang Yen station at 5.02pm on Saturday (December 6).
According to the incident report, during a diesel locomotive shunting operation between Train No. 259 and Train No. 486, diesel locomotive No. 4212 coupled with the train with a strong jolt, causing injuries to 13 passengers on board.
Immediately after the incident, the SRT coordinated with local agencies and rescue teams.
The Pitakkarn Foundation transported the 13 injured passengers to the hospital, with nine sent to Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital and four to Thanakarn Hospital.
Around 20 other passengers sustained minor injuries.
They received first aid from officials at the scene and did not wish to be taken to the hospital.
To assist passengers who needed to continue their journey, the SRT arranged a bus for 70 people, which departed Wang Yen station at 7.05pm to take them onwards to Kanchanaburi station and the Bridge River Kwai.
SRT staff have also been instructed to visit the injured passengers in the hospital.
The SRT is urgently conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the incident to establish preventative measures and avoid any future recurrence, while also apologising to all affected passengers and members of the public and reaffirming its highest priority on passenger safety.