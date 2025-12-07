SRT apologises after 33 were injured in accident at Wang Yen station

The SRT has stated an incident in which passengers were injured on local train No. 486 between Nam Tok station and Kanchanaburi station, during a locomotive shunting operation at Wang Yen station at 5.02pm on Saturday (December 6).

According to the incident report, during a diesel locomotive shunting operation between Train No. 259 and Train No. 486, diesel locomotive No. 4212 coupled with the train with a strong jolt, causing injuries to 13 passengers on board.

Immediately after the incident, the SRT coordinated with local agencies and rescue teams.