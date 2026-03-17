Muang Thai Life (MTL) Named Official Insurance Partner for BYD HYROX Bangkok, Promoting "Go Healthier with MTL" Concept

Mr. Sara Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance, stated: "MTL prioritizes every dimension of health, from preventive care to balanced living. Partnering with HYROX Bangkok reflects our commitment to inspiring people to embrace a healthier lifestyle and become the best version of themselves."

Under the theme “Go Healthier with MTL,” the company aims to empower individuals to improve daily, focusing on personal growth rather than competition. HYROX, known as “The World Series of Fitness Racing,” challenges participants with eight 1km. runs, each run followed by a functional workout station - totalling 8 km of running and 8 workout stations, including SkiErg, Sled push/pull, and Wall Balls.

At the event, MTL will host a special booth featuring three key zones:

Recovery Zone: For post-race cool-downs.

Motivation Zone: To inspire personal growth.

Insurance Zone: Providing health and accident planning consultations.

For more information, visit the MTL booth at BYD HYROX Bangkok (March 20–22, 2026) or check hyroxthailand.com.

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