Herniated Disc Severity: When is Surgery Actually Necessary?

If you are dealing with a herniated disc, you already know how exhausting and frustrating the pain can be. It is the kind of deep, relentless ache that makes simple tasks like tying your shoes or getting out of bed feel like monumental challenges.

The reality of treating a herniated disc is much less intimidating than most people think. Let’s break down exactly what is happening in your spine, how to gauge the severity of your condition, and when going under the knife is actually the right call.



What Exactly is a Herniated Disc?

Think of your spine as a stack of building blocks (vertebrae). Between each block is a flexible pad that acts as a cushion. These pads have a tough outer layer and a soft, gel-like center.

When we are young, these cushions are plump and highly elastic. But as we age, usually starting around our 40s, they begin to dry out and stiffen. A herniated disc happens when that tough outer layer tears, allowing the soft inside to bulge out. It is similar to a deflated tire or a jelly doughnut getting squished. If that bulging material presses against a nearby spinal nerve, it triggers the intense pain you are feeling.