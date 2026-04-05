Thailand tightens crude palm oil export controls

Move linked to energy and export pressures

The committee said the step followed its March 25 resolution that the conflict in the Middle East had continued to drive global petroleum prices higher. At the same time, the energy sector is expected to increase biodiesel blending in diesel, while demand for Thai crude palm oil exports has also risen, pushing up the likelihood of stronger domestic demand for CPO.

The stated aim is to manage crude palm oil volumes in line with market conditions and maintain balance across consumption, industry and energy, while ensuring there is enough supply for domestic use throughout the year.

One permit valid for one shipment only

The announcement was signed on March 26 by Suphajee Suthumpun, who is currently deputy prime minister and commerce minister, in her capacity as chair of the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services.

The legal framework for the control was issued under the Price of Goods and Services Act, B.E. 2542 (1999).

